Actor Ugezu J Ugezu tackles celebrities who post luxurious photos on social media
Veteran Nigerian moviemaker and actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has slammed celebrities who choose to use social media to torture their fans by sharing luxurious photos of themselves on social media.
Ugezu mentioned that it was rather disturbing for celebrities to get into a plane, take photos and post them on social media to torment their fans.
The actor added that these celebrities didn’t know that the fans they are posting the photos for see them as fools.
He wrote:
“Is it not disturbing to you that some people who call themselves CELEBRITIES are excited with the fact that they are entering an airplane and are prepared to torment their fans with videos of same?
Hello!
They see you as a fool.”
The veteran thespian continued;
“You don’t even know. Thank God I am not even a celebrity.
Priests like us are excited with realistic change that transforms the lives of many, not any personal move or achievements.
If you feel like arguing, argue with your phone.”
