Actor Ugezu Jideofor slams “pompous” Chinese resident in Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Jideofor has called upon the Nigerian government to curb unruly Chinese residents in the country before they become a menace to the society.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, the Nigerian thespian mentioned that Chinese residents need to abide by the law of the country.

He mentioned further that the foreigners from the Asian nation should begin to act accordingly.

He wrote on his Instagram page;

“Have you encountered a Chinese man lately in your city in Nigeria? The level of pomposity they are exhibiting is becoming very disturbing.

“Someone jokingly said we have been sold and the emperor has briefed the foot soldiers to take charge gradually.

It is beginning to look like reality. Think about it.”

Ugezu went further to state that Nigerians should also address the budding issue with immediate effect before it goes out of hand.

He continued;

“I don’t know if I am the only one noticing this. The Chinese in Nigeria are beginning to behave as if they have been briefed from their homeland to do anyhow; that nothing will happen.

“If this trend is not disturbing to you, then there are a lot of problems.”

It would be recalled that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi announced on Tuesday that the Chinese government has stopped funding some Nigerian government projects in the country.

