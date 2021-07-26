Entertainment
Actor Van Vicker graduates university after twenty four years
Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has taken to social media to celebrate after he finally graduated from tertiary institution with a 1st class degree.
The actor revealed that it took him twenty-four years to finally get his Bachelor’s Degree after he initially enrolled into the university in 1997.
Stating why it took him a long time to finish university, the actor said that his mother was unable to fund his academics.
Dressed in a graduation robe, the movie star revealed the inspiring story via his Instagram page.
Read his narration below.
“21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory. 1. 1st class honors. 2. Best Student in Strategic communication. 3. Best Communication Student Award,” he wrote.
“The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire – I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.”
“My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time. I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing. I thank all those who supported me and are supporting me during this journey. #educational #theyounggodfather.”
