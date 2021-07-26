Actor Van Vicker graduates university after twenty four years

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has taken to social media to celebrate after he finally graduated from tertiary institution with a 1st class degree.

The actor revealed that it took him twenty-four years to finally get his Bachelor’s Degree after he initially enrolled into the university in 1997.

Stating why it took him a long time to finish university, the actor said that his mother was unable to fund his academics.

Dressed in a graduation robe, the movie star revealed the inspiring story via his Instagram page.

Read his narration below.

“21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory. 1. 1st class honors. 2. Best Student in Strategic communication. 3. Best Communication Student Award,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: I can sing too, Van Vicker brags

“The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire – I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.”

“My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time. I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing. I thank all those who supported me and are supporting me during this journey. #educational #theyounggodfather.”

Join the conversation

Opinions