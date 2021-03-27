Actor who came out as gay, Uche Maduagwu cries out for help, says he’s depressed | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to speak up about his mental health struggle. According to the actor, he is depressed and needs help.

Uche Maduagwu made this known on Friday night via his social media platform.

The Nollywood actor who came out as gay in January 2021 revealed that he is depressed. However, he is yet to disclose what he is going through.

Read also: Gay actor, Uche Maduagwu, threatens to incite #EndAntiGayLaw protest in Nigeria

Sharing the post, he wrote;

“I am going through Depression I need HELP. Being a celeb does not make us perfect.”

Maduagwu has remained one of the most controversial actors in the Nigerian movie industry.

Join the conversation

Opinions