Actor Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock over Oscar slap

The Hollywood actor, Will Smith, has apologized to entertainer Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Oscar Award ceremony.

The actor made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony held in April for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, not knowing that she suffers from a medical condition known as androgenic alopecia.

Androgenic alopecia is a common form of hair loss in both men and women.

Despite the incident, Smith went on to win the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard that night.

But he did not apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech.

However, in a video posted on social video on Friday, actor answered questions about the incident at the award.

He then apologized to Rock and addressed why he didn’t apologize during his acceptance speech at the Oscar Award.

Smith said: “I was fogged out by that point.

“It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. “My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Read also:Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock on stage at 2022 Oscars (Video)

The actor also extended his apology to Rock’s mother, Rose Rock, and brother Tony Rock for his behavior.

“I just didn’t realize how many people got hurt at that moment, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize,” he added.

Smith, who took full responsibility for the incident, said his wife did not instruct him to slap Rock on that night.

“I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment. I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.

“There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Listen to him speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now