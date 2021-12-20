Actor Williams Uchemba concerned with surge of false prophets

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba has taken to his social media platform to explain that he is concerned with the sudden surge in the amount of false prophets in recent times.

The businessman and social media content creator stated that these false prophets claim they have heard from God but can not back up their claims with any scripture from God’s word.

He averred that these false prophets use fear to preach Christ to people.

The Nollywood actor had this to say:

