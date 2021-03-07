Actor Wole Ojo says it’s far better to marry an older woman | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Actor Wole Ojo says it’s far better to marry an older woman
Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo has revealed why he prefers to settle down with a much older woman.
According to the thespian, older women tend to have their head on the ground than their younger counterparts.
The actor stated that though he is currently single, older women are the ideal women for him.
Here is what Wole Ojo stated in a recent interview;
“Oh, totally. They (older women) seem to have their heads more grounded. They are more mature and more disciplined, but this doesn’t mean you don’t have some young people who have their heads on the shoulder perfectly.
When you look at the majority, most times, people that are older just seem to have their heads more grounded,” he said.
In the latter part of the interview, Wole Ojo revealed that he is single and not searching. He stated that he is focused on his career and legacy as an actor.
Read also: ‘Although I love money, I can’t marry a man like Ned Nwoko,’ says Nollywood actress, Jane Obi
Continue reading what he stated;
“I do not believe in taking torchlight and searching for a partner, because that is how many people have gotten into trouble and into relationships that are failing.”
He continued; “I believe in living your best life, doing what you have to do, and when the person comes, it’s going to happen naturally.
“But when you set out a target and say, ‘within two weeks or one month, I’m going to have a partner that I will spend the rest of my life with, I think that adds a lot of unnecessary pressure.
“Then you start to consider every person you encounter, and in doing that, you’ll be considering some people that you are not even supposed to be having conversations with, and you put yourself into a messy situation.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Adesanya suffers first career defeat in heavyweight fight against Blachowicz
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya was handed his first career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision...
Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern seal incredible Der Klassiker comeback over Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich fight back from two goals down to beat Dortmund 4-2 in...
Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...