Actor Yomi Fabiyi accuses partner of domestic violence, shares photos

Nigerian actor and movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi has finally spoken out on the alleged marital crisis between him and his babymama, Grace Fabiyi.

Yomi Fabiyi in an Instagram post questioned how a “faceless and criminal blogger” could give his babymama, who he described as a violent, blackmailer, and pathetic liar, the audience to trash him.

He claimed that he gave her full honour, respect and support as the mother of his child.

Yomi Fabiyi added that he was only married once, and his marriage lasted 10 years.

Indirectly, the actor was insinuating that he was never married to Grace.

“Should one stupid, coward, faceless quack, criminal blogger, who defy’s every lawful ethics give a VIOLENT, blackmailer and pathetic liar audience bother me? I gave full honour, respect & support to a woman whose birth 4 me deserves. I have only been MARRIED ONCE and it lasted 10yrs”.

The actor went on to deny several s3x-for-role allegations levelled against him. He published several chats and video footage to vindicate himself.

See his various posts below.

