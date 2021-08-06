Entertainment
Actor Yomi Fabiyi reacts to Lagos govt’s move to prosecute him for production of ‘Oko Iyabo’
Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has reacted to the Lagos State government’s decision to prosecute him over his recently released controversial movie, “Oko Iyabo.”
The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had last month announced plans to prosecute Fabiyi for contempt of court over the movie production.
The movie featured the names of persons involved in the ongoing trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyimika aka Baba Ijesha, for alleged child molestation.
In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Fabiyi said the Lagos State government should not make him a scapegoat because he called for a “fair hearing in Baba Ijesha’s trial.
He shared a video clip from the period when a Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and others stormed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) to protest the planned release of Baba Ijesha.
The actor wrote: ”On the 26th July, 2021, an ambush was laid against me in Lagos High Court, where the state prosecutor asked the judge to order my trial for ‘CONTEMPT OF COURT’ on a movie I made “OKO IYABO
“Save for the proactive effort of Baba Ijesha’s defence team, Barr. Dada Awosika (SAN), Barr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN) and the team, they did a wonderful job to save the day and argue my case.
“What I suspect is that the prosecutor did not see the movie, they got swayed by TAMPAN’s LETTER, the trailer, title, and social media noise.
READ ALSO: Embattled actor Yomi Fabiyi disowns TAMPAN after suspension, opts for ANTP
“The main concept of the movie is not about the case in court, the few scenes similar to what has been leaked publicly were recreated to give artistic interpretations.
“Again, the movie was written and shot between June 2 and June 6, 2021, even before the court called off their strike.
“The order for parties to the case not to comment publicly was given on June 24, 2021. The main story traverses around Iyabo and Yomi, they are not witnesses or parties to the case. Iyabo did many videos with Yomi’s full names mentioned and dragged him for demanding a FAIR TRIAL.
“Real name of the survivor was not at any time used. I deliberately dodged the use of full names, images, or voices of any persons directly connected.
“Some storylines are continuum, if as a writer you have a breakpoint, you may film to the limit of what is available even if the case is in court. Ignore those inventing new illegal laws.
“Freedom of expression is a constitutional right Filmmakers enjoy. If you will ever support criticism of a movie, be sure you are hiding behind an honest critic who has done a thorough investigation and speaks from raw knowledge and understanding.
“It is shocking to later see publications that Lagos State government vows to prosecute me. I respect the governor, DPP, and the court.
“What I understand is her Lordship’s advise that should they wish to come up with charges, they MUST investigate properly and ensure genuine reason(s), which I doubt there is any.”
