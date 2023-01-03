Entertainment
Actor Yomi Gold separates from wife one year after wedding
Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, has announced the breakup of his second marriage one year after tying the knots with fiancee, Meenah.
Gold, who announced dissolution of the marriage on Instagram on Tuesday, said Meenah is a good woman who deserves to be loved by the right man and urged the public not to blame her for their failed marriage.
The actor divorced the mother of his two children, Victoria Ige, in 2020 before marrying Meenah in January last year.
The pair welcomed their child in April.
He wrote: ”Me and Meenah have decided to go our separate ways.
“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in relationship, no one should force it.
READ ALSO: Comedian Basketmouth announces divorce with wife
“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me.
“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me. I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person.
“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”
