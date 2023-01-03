Actor Yomi Gold separates from wife one year after wedding

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, has announced the breakup of his second marriage one year after tying the knots with fiancee, Meenah.

Gold, who announced dissolution of the marriage on Instagram on Tuesday, said Meenah is a good woman who deserves to be loved by the right man and urged the public not to blame her for their failed marriage.

The actor divorced the mother of his two children, Victoria Ige, in 2020 before marrying Meenah in January last year.

The pair welcomed their child in April.

He wrote: ”Me and Meenah have decided to go our separate ways.

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in relationship, no one should force it.

READ ALSO: Comedian Basketmouth announces divorce with wife

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me.

“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me. I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now