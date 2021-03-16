Actor Yul Edochie aims to become the best president in Nigeria's history | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, the son of veteran thespian, Pete Edochie Tuesday, revealed that he still aims to serve the people.

This time, he declared that he will be the best president to ever emerge in Nigeria’s history.

Taking to his Twitter platform, Yul stated that he wants to see Nigerians reach their optimum potential; both the current generation and the future generation.

Yul Edochie who has since shown interest to run for President in 2023, says he will be the best President Nigeria has ever had.

He shared this on his social media handles this afternoon.

Read what he published on social media;

”I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2023. #givetheyouthsachance”

