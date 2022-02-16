Actor Yul Edochie begs Nigerian govt to release Kanu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Edochie, the son of veteran movie actor, Pete Edochie, made the call on his Instagram page.

The thespian appealed to the government to release the activist and sit down for a dialogue in the interest of the country.

Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other related charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He appeared in court on Wednesday for hearing on the charges.

Edochie wrote: “@theasovilla Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue. In a multi-tribal country like Nigeria there will always be agitation from different quarters.

“To keep the country united and peaceful you should listen to your people, find out why they are agitating and resolve it peacefully. Not by use of force.”

