Actor, Yul Edochie, bows to pressure, tenders public apology to first wife, May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, may have finally bowed to pressure from the public and his family as he has tendered a public apology to his first wife, May, following his decision to marry a second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor had last week, taken to social media to claim he married a second wife after hearing the voice of God and saw nothing wrong in polygamy.

He however took to his Instagram page again on Wednesday to pen a lengthy and heart touching apology to May, admitting that he had hurt her very deeply with his actions.

In the post, the son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, noted that he had done wrong by trying to force May to accept his second wife as polygamy was never a part of the deal when they got married.

The actor turned politician also told his first wife that his decision to marry Judy wasn’t one he took to disrespect May or to replace her in his life but one that happened as part of life.

He then pleaded with May to forgive him “for the one thing he has done wrong”, as no one is perfect in life.

“To my dear wife,

Queen May Yul-Edochie,

I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times,” Yul wrote.

Continuing, he said:

“I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I.

“But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no. I have always loved you and always will.

“I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date, making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.

“Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect.

I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God.

“I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”

