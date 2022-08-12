Actor Yul Edochie comes for those criticizing his personal decisions

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has slammed people criticising his life and personal decision on social media.

The actor was highly criticized after he announced his decision to marry his colleague, Judy Austin as she had bore him a son.

Prior to his sudden announcement in April 2022, the actor was known to be married to May and they have four kids together.

Taking to his Instastories, Yul Edochie made it known that envy was destroying people’s lives.

Read also: Actress Onouha slams Yul Edochie for criticizing women who allegedly dated Apostle Suleman

He wrote.

“Envy no one. Clap for others until your time comes. Envy is destroying our people.

“Many aren’t progressing cos they spend so much time worrying about what others are doing rather than doing their own.

“If you know how much time you lose in a day just flipping through social media, watching what others are doing. There’s always something you can do to move yourself from point A to B. Focus. e dey your hand. Envy no one. YUL EDOCHIE.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now