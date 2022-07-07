Actor Yul Edochie condemns sentencing of gay men to death by stoning

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to a Sharia Court in Bauchi sentencing three men to death by stoning because of their homosexuality.

He expressed his disappointment via his Instagram page, where he wondered why one’s sexuality would warrant a death sentence.

Yul Edochie wrote;

“STONING A MAN TO DEATH BECAUSE HE IS GAY IS WRONG!

TOTALLY WRONG!

I AM NOT GAY.

I DON’T PLAN TO BE.”

The actor continued;

“BUT GAY PEOPLE ARE HUMAN BEINGS TOO AND SHOULD HAVE RIGHTS.

I HEARD THE JUDGEMENT WAS PASSED IN BAUCHI.

HOW CAN YOU KILL A HUMAN BEING BECAUSE HE IS GAY.

CONDEMN HIM IF HE ENGAGES IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. CONDEMN HIM IF HE’S A RAPIST.

IF NOT, LEAVE JUDGEMENT TO GOD..”

