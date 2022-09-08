Actor Yul Edochie decries ‘blockheads’ flooding Nollywood

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has decried the recent sect of thespians who have been making it into the movie industry in recent times.

Speaking via his IG platform on Thursday, the movie actor stated that several ‘blockheads’ have been finding their way into Nollywood and it is beginning to infuriate him.

The actor wrote on Instagram that everyone now wants to be an actor or actress, even those who can’t speak English.

Yul who is one of the most outspoken entertainers in the country noted that most budding thespians are ruining the acting field with their unprofessionalism. The actor went further to use derogatory remark to describe some new actors in the country.

He wrote:

“Everybody wan be actor and actress.

All the dummies around want to be actors and actresses.

Nollywood has turned to dumping ground for block heads.

Even people that can’t speak good English have become actors and actresses unlike before.

Nollywood don suffer.

Somehow everything dies in this country.

Why?? ”

