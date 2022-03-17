Actor Yul Edochie lectures colleagues on how to be deal with social media trolls

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, the son of movie industry legend, Pete Edochie has composed a statement on how he became impervious to the nefarious statement of trolls on social media.

He mentioned in his Instagram post that he stopped worrying about trolls when he realized that most them do not possess what he has accomplished.

Read also: Yul Edochie urges people to speak their local dialect

The actor specifically recalled buying his first car in 2001 or 2002 and how different people reacted to it.

He said that those who had bigger cars congratulated him and wished him well but those without cars were the ones making fun of his small car.

His thread reads:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now