Actor, Yul Edochie tells students to block NASS, Aso Rock, not Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Nigerian thespian, Yul Edochie has addressed livid students who have been obstructing movement at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as a form of protest against the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday afternoon, the actor stated that Nigerian youths should seek other methodologies to express their anger and desist from blocking the workflow of other Nigerian citizens.

On Tuesday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led students within the Southwestern region of Nigeria to protest the long-running Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU strike, which has been ongoing for almost seven months.

The protesting students took to the highway and blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Shagamu Interchange.

Reacting to the ongoing protest, Edochie wrote on the microblogging site,

“Dear students, it’s good to see you’re expressing your displeasure over the ASUU strike.

However this move doesn’t make much sense.

Citizens don’t have to suffer bcos of Govt’s failure to resolve the strike.

If you want to block road, block national assembly, block Aso Rock.”

If you want to block road, block national assembly, block Aso Rock. https://t.co/2dutRc9OD5 — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) September 14, 2022

ASUU began its strike on February 14, 2022, and the resumption date for varsities is yet to be established as the union and the Federal Government are still at loggerheads.

