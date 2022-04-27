Entertainment
Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, slams him after announcing son’s birth with another woman
May Yul-Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has slammed him on social media after welcoming a newborn baby with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin.
Edochie on Wednesday morning confirmed the arrival of his son with his new partner, Judy.
In his Instagram statement, the actor admonished the world to meet his newborn baby, Star Dike Munachisom Edochie.
Edochie also identified the actress, Judy Austin as his ‘second wife’.
He wrote:
Actor Yul Edochie lectures colleagues on how to be deal with social media trolls
“It’s time for the world to meet my son, Star Dike Munachisom Edochie.”
Edochie continued, “born by my second wife @judyaustin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”
Reacting to the shocking news, May took to the comment section of the post to express her disappointment.
She wrote, “may God judge you both.”
Yul and May have been married for seventeen years, they have four children together. In October 2022, the couple will be celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary.
