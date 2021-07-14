Actor Zubby Michael dubs self richest man in Nigeria’s film industry

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, has dubbed himself the wealthiest and most resourceful man in the Nigerian movie industry.

Michael, who stated this during an interview session with Broadway TV on Wednesday, said he is one of the richest personalities in the movie industry.

The actor said he has made N102 million from movies in the last one year.

He added that no actor in the industry possesses the kind of ability to interpret roles and entertain the audience.

READ ALSO: Actress, Crystal Okoye, claims colleague, Chizzy Alichi made her lose movie role over IG post

Michael said: “For now, I’m the richest actor and the last time I checked I make money more than other actors.

“Honestly, I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now. I’m not saying it from a place of pride that Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa for now.”

Join the conversation

Opinions