Actors Guild denies abandoning Ernest Asuzu, confirms spiritual rehabilitation ongoing

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has denied claims in some quarters that it allegedly abandoned Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu who recently appeared in viral video begging for financial help from Nigerians.

The President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, while reacting to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday denied such claims stating that the guild at no time abandoned the actor.

Emeka Rolla also confirmed that the board is currently working on another spiritual rehabilitation of the actor as they had sent him for one in the past and that he was never abandoned.

He added that when Ernest Asuzu initially went for spiritual rehabilitation in Warri with popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, he was given gifts, a jeep and money to also help him. “He went for rehabilitation at the Mercy Land Christ Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta, by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, a spiritual patron of our guild. “He spent some months and recovered,” he said.

Speaking further, Emeka Rollas said that the actor recovered during that period and they were not aware of his relapse until the recent viral video which made the rounds on social media.

READ ALSO: Rapper Iceberg Slim messages critics dragging him for cheating on Juliet Ibrahim

The AGN president said: “We totally frown at this erroneous and misdirected act because it is unimaginable to think or believe that we did not play a role to an actor who has fallen due to hard times. “The point I am driving at here is that it is unfair to blame an entire industry for the unfortunate turnaround of one of its own.”

The one-time popular thespian who was the toast of many during his prime said that he went shirtless not because he was mentally derailed, but because he needed help for his medical condition.

According to Ernest Asuzu, he deliberately removed his shirt in the video clip which went viral on social media so that Nollywood practitioners and other well-meaning would feel his pain.

The actor said that he is soliciting for support from Nigerians to enable him to take care of his medical bills as he is currently down with a stroke, an illness he said that he has been battling in the last six years.

Join the conversation

Opinions