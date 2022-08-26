Actress Ada Ameh laid to rest in hometown

The late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, was on Friday laid to rest at her hometown in Ogobia, Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

Several players in the Nigerian movie industry and other celebrities who stormed the community to pay their last respect to the late actress struggled to hold back tears as she was lowered to the grave.

In his address at the lying-in-state, Senator Abba Patrick Moro described Ameh as an effective ambassador of the Idoma nation in the entertainment industry.

“To us, her death is a very fundamental and colossal loss, a disaster!,” he said.

Ameh’s friend, Empress Njamah, who was decked in black dress, wept profusely as the actress was interred.

The thespian died on July 17 at the age of 48.

A candlelight service was held in her honour at Saint Mary’s Primary School, Ogobia, on Thursday.

Before her death, the actress battled with mental health issues after losing her only child.

Here are some photos from the funeral ceremony.

