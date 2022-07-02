Entertainment
Actress, Ada Ameh, reveals incidents that drove her into depression
Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh in a recent interview session on TVC’s Your Views spoke in detail about how the unfortunate demise of her only daughter, Aladi Godgifts led her to fall into depression.
Ada Adeh who welcomed her only daughter at the tender age of 14 lost her child in 2020 after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja. The actress mentioned during the session this particular moment in her life broke her down as her daughter was her ‘bestfriend, and sister’.
Speaking further, Ameh mentioned that she has lost seven of her family members over the years which took a toll on her.
Ada Ameh had this to say;
“I have depression; I have been depressed for some years and it became very worse when I lost my daughter in 2020.
Read also: Actress Ada Ameh opens up on mental health battle
“In fact, I was 14 when I had her, she was my best friend, sister, I just saw my world crumbling down before me.
“I had lost 3 of my sisters, 3 of my brothers and family. I thought I was going to be next when my younger sister died and I have been in and out of hospital.”
On her advice for those battling mental health, she said;
“I get dms from people who want to commit suicide.
“Talk to a doctor, and get professional help. I used to leave Lagos to Calabar to get a doctor until I found one in Lagos.”
Listen to her speak below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...