Actress Adebimpe Akintunde, daughter escape attack by bandits

Nigerian moviemaker and Nollywood thespian Bimpe Akintunde, has taken to her Instagram stories to narrate how she and her daughter escaped an attack by bandits along the Lagos-Ibadan express road on Saturday, January 15.

According to Akintunde, she was on her way to Lagos when she ran into the bandits at Oni-Garri.

The moviemaker said the bandits were shooting directly at the vehicles on the road.

Read her narration:

“GOD SAVED ME AND MY DAUGHTER I CANT BELIEVE THIS.

LIKE THEY WERE SHOOTING DIRECTLY AT US!!!!! WHERE ARE WE GOING IN THIS COUNTRY BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK!!!!!

GOD CAME THRU FOR US I TURNED BACK!!!!! FOLLOWED ONEWAY AND ALERT OTHER DRIVERS TOO , Just Help me Thank God for My life and That of my Innocent Daughter we are back in Ibadan Safe and Healthy but in Shock

@mctosean What you were saying Yesterday Happened to us today o but God came thru”

She continued:

