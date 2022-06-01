Entertainment
Actress Amber Heard brands court’s ruling on defamation suit against ex-husband a setback for women
Hollywood actress Amber Heard on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the court’s ruling on the defamation case against her former husband, Johnny Depp.
The panel of seven in Fairfax on Wednesday decided to award Depp a total of $15 million in damages after deliberating for about 13 hours.
However, in a statement on her Instagram page, Heard said she was disappointed “beyond words” after the jury discovered that she had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband, calling it a “setback” for women.
READ ALSO: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp wins defamation suit as ex-wife
She wrote: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”
