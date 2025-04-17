Actress Angela Okorie pledges never to show off any man until she marries  

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has taken to her social media page to vow never to show off any man until she officially marries the person in question.

The thespian who made the pledge in a post on her Instagram page also used the medium to call out her ex, whom she accused of using his relationship with her to sleep with other women.

Angela Okorie stated that she had done the needful by blocking her ex on social media and also said that she will not marry a man who has eyes for other women.

READ ALSO: Actress Angela Okorie preaches forgiveness after settling with colleague Zubby Michael

She said that she blocked her ex and yanked all his photos off her page when she discovered that he was using her to get relevance and women in Nollywood.

‘‘Make una warn that mad man make him no dey post my picture na. I blocked the Casanova since long time, I don leave am for Nollywood girls and more.

‘‘Until I marry, y’all will never see my man or even know what he looks like again, Make una carry am, he fits you, not Legitqueen, I will not marry a man who have eyes on other women.’’ Angela Okorie wrote in part in a post on her Instagram page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now