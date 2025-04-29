Actress Annie Macaulay reveals next steps after parting ways with 2Baba   

Sultry Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has revealed plans she has in the pipeline for her career after officially parting ways with ‘African Queen’ crooner 2Baba.

The mother of two who shared her plans moving forward during an interview with BBC Pidgin disclosed that she is currently working on launching her own television station.

Annie disclosed that her fans should be ready for her online TV dubbed Annie Macaulay TV, as she has recorded a series of episodes that will be on air very soon.

“My children dey kampe, my family dey kampe. My first daughter is abroad studying, don’t play with her o, don’t play with my kids, they are my backbone.” She said when asked about her children.

“Right now I’m working on my own TV station, my own online TV, Annie Macaulay TV. I want everyone to be ready for different things. We’ve already done a series which will soon air on Annie Macaulay TV, very soon.” Annie added.

