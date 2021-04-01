Actress, Halima Abubakar, counsels on ways to handle suicidal thoughts | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has published a post on Instagram to help her followers who are going through a turbulent time.

The thespian on Wednesday, shared an image of how society can help prevent suicide.

She added a note urging against suicide, saying suicide is not the answer.

The Nollywood actress said she is aware it is hard for people nursing suicidal thoughts to open up about whatever they are going through, while clarifying that talking about it is a starting point to finding a solution to their challenges.

Here is what she wrote on Instagram;

“This for anyone out there, going through a hard time🙏🏻

I know opening up is a hard thing to do.

Suicide is not the answer🧡

I feel your pain😇 Talking about it, is a start”

Below is the post that she published on Instagram.

Her post is coming after she told trolls to desist from the word, ‘old’ as an insult.

