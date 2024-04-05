Actress Beverly Osu shares real reason she dropped out of Babcock University

Popular Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Africa (BBA) star Beverly Osu has revealed the real reason she chose to drop out of Babcock University.

The reality TV star, who opened up while speaking on the latest episode of The Discourse With Ken, said that school was going on fine until she started getting noticed for her modelling jobs.

Beverly, who shared her experience juggling her budding career as a video vixen and school, said that she used to get into trouble every weekend in school because people used to criticise her modelling career and were taking pictures of her school.

READ ALSO:Mohbad’s widow: Actress Charity Nnaji urges men to check their kids’ DNA

“In Babcock University, everything was nice and education was going well but because I was on TV at the age of 16 as a video vixen, Nigerians did not understand the term video vixen then so they always used to criticise me and take pictures to school. I used to get in trouble in school every weekend, and I mean every weekend,” she said.

When questioned about her parents’ response to her choice to leave school and follow her aspirations, Osu said that her mother was initially upset but gradually warmed up.

“My mum didn’t believe that I left and she was like, ‘After all the money I paid.’ We had struggled back and forth because of it but at a point, she just knew that ‘This girl is determined and Ada would do what Ada wants to do.’ I strived because I knew that modelling was it for me,” she concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now