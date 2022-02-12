Actress Bidemi Kosoko urges women to leave abusive marriage

Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko has admonished women to leave any marriage that is unhealthy and toxic to their wellbeing.

Reacting to a video where a Kenyan man was seen assaulting his wife and his baby, the actress stated that marriage should be left alone once the purpose is lost.

The actress stated that she had not been herself since she came across the video which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25.

It would be recalled that Ripples Nigeria reported that the baby died moments after he was flung by his father after suspecting a paternity fraud.

The actress who is the daughter of veteran thespian, Jide Kosoko mentioned that people should end abusive marriages abruptly.

Read also: Music executive Ubi Franklin says marriage is not compulsory

She captioned the video;

“This is a cctv footage of a family, i wish its just a movie oooo

have not been myself ever since I watched this ………..omo this is a No No for me.

See how he flinged that baby, please if its not working dont force it abeg take a walk forget what anybody will say kin se dandan oooooooo”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now