Entertainment
Actress Biodun Okeowo denies dating Dino Melaye
Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has taken to her Instagram page to deny reports that she is in a relationship with the former Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress addressed the controversy that her photo with the senator caused on social media after it surfaced online.
Okeowo revealed that she did not intend to instigate brouhaha with the suggestive photo; she explained that she met Dino Melaye at a wedding function where she decided to take a photo with him.
In her opening paragraph, the actress stated that she does not intend to snatch the former Kogi State leader from a certain colleague.
Biodun Okeowo wrote;
“A few days ago, my attention was drawn to an audio recording circulating on social media, which I also listened to myself; purportedly accusing me of being romantically involved with Dino Melaye.
“It was shocking to hear about insinuations of snatching him from a colleague, and being in a romantic relationship with him.”
She continued;
“I met Dino Melaye at a certain wedding ceremony where we took photographs together; just as I did with other guests and dignitaries at the party.
“Thereafter, I posted on my IG handle.
“Unknown to me posting a picture of myself and Dino only gave rumor mongers a field day to spread lies and unfounded allegations against me that I’m dating this particular man.
“I unequivocally state and reaffirm that I am not and was never in any amorous relationship with Dino and neither am I in any form of entanglement with him.”
The concluding part of her statement reads;
“I will appreciate it if this settles any misconception; assumptions; innuendos; as well as falsehood about my alleged relationship with Dino Melaye.
READ ALSO: Celeb Gist: Is Dino owing for his Mercedes Benz? Bobrisky declares ‘himself’ wealthiest ‘woman’ in Nigeria. More…
“At this point, I will like to state explicitly that I am certainly not involved in any form of relationship with him whatsoever.
“To all my Omoborty Nation, I will never let you down.
“For now, my focus is on my kids; my man, business, and my acting career.
“I have set my face like flint on that path.
“Thank you to all who reached out to me and believed in me. One Love!!!”
A couple of days ago, Dino Melaye took to his social media page to deny reports of his entanglement with any actress.
By Adekunle Fajana
