Actress, Bukky Black, under fire for supaporting alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come for her colleague, Bukky Black for showing solidarity with alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha.

On Friday, April 30, the veteran actress, Bukky Black published a video on social media where she stated that Baba Ijesha was not capable of molesting a child, hence, until she sees the video evidence, she will continue to support him.

She also slammed her colleague in the movie industry; Iyabo Ojo for going to the police station to demand that Ijesha shouldn’t be released.

Reacting to Bukky Black’s stance, Iyabo described her as a disgrace to women and motherhood.

“You are a disgrace to motherhood Bukky Black. You are a disgrace to women in general. So because Baba Ijesha is your friend, we should sweep it under the carpet. So they set an impotent man u and he still had the power to molest a teenager.

“Is your ear paining you?”

“Did you not hear his confession where they were telling him he did it years ago and he came back to do it again claiming the world is working against him.

“Your grandchild should be taken away from you because you are telling me that if someone you know that you love passionately should assault your granddaughter and she comes to you and say Grandma this person assaulted me, you will tell her to shut up and look away because that person that committed that crime is somebody you love so much.”

