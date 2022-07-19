Actress Caroline Hutchings emerges Dep governorship candidate for Sowore’s party, AAC, in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings has emerged as the running mate to Iboro Otu, the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akawa Ibom State.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said Hutchings was picked as running mate based on her “exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities.”

The reality tv star took to her Instagram page to disclose that now is the time to serve the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large.

“To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria . So help me God,” she wrote.

Hutchings becomes the fourth Nollywood star to be named as running mate ahead of 2023 governorship elections.

Her selection comes a few days after Femi Branch was named as the running mate to Tofunmi Ogunronbi, governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Ogun state.

Funke Akindele, the actress, was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State some days ago.

Last month, Tonto Dikeh was also declared running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state.

