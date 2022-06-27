Actress, Caroline Hutchings, reacts to claims she is falsifying her age

Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings has addressed the controversy trailing her age disclosure.

The thespian who gained mainstream prominence in the late 2000s turned 35 on Sunday, June 26, however, numerous social media users have preferred not to believe her claim.

“Time for a magical ride on the 35th floor .. cheers to the new year,” she wrote.

Many Nigerians disagreed with her age declaration, saying that she was far older than the age she was declaring.

Finally addressing criticisms surrounding her age, she shared a photo of her mother who she stated was in her 50s.

She questioned how she can be in her 40s since her mother was in her 50s.

Her post reads;

“To those asking for her certificates, she questioned if they had ever demanded the certificate of their parents before believing their age.

“Trilogy this is my mum who is in her 50s, so how in God’s name I be 46??? Am I reducing my age because I need a job in a company?? I am the CEO of mine.

“Reducing my age for Nollywood?? An actor can act both young and old roles, make-up can be applied

I am reducing my age because of school?? I have enough certificates already

“Reducing my age because of relationship?? A good man will love a woman regardless of her age

Reduce my age for your validation? I don’t give a fuss about you sugar

Not everyone in a class are the same age. In secondary school I had people 45 years old, in my masters my class rep was 23 and 34, my MBA I had both young and old..

“Just because you acted a movie with me does not mean we are the same age

you are asking for my birth certificate have you seen your own mother and father’s birth certificate before? it took you time to achieve something in your life does not mean I have to run your race…we have different glory and destiny..

That it took you time to achieve something in your life does nit mean I have to run your race…we have different glory and destiny..that you started school late and failed entrance exam couple times is none of my biz, we don’t have the same iq…stupid people saying they watched me as kid..I was in the industry for only 2 yrs before my marriage..bomboclat can’t stand my glory.

Are you aware wiki can be created and edited by anyone??

And not everything on Google is a fact??

Even Christ was married on Google…to the clowns talking unintelligently about my age, mind your biz that pays you…any age, race, class can act a movie… anyone can be a star at any age, no rules to follow…yes I am 35 years old and this will be the last time I will address this… I don’t need to be an old woman to achieve anything or be an actress. Success and luck comes to anyone when it is their time.. focus on making money..my sparkle will.keep hurting your eyes hun”.

