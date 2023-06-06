Actress Caroline King calls out housemaid who absconded with her her $700 and €40

Veteran Nollywood actress Caroline King has taken to her social media page to call out her housemaid, Glory Effiong who allegedly absconded with her $700 and €40.

The distraught thespian in a post on her Instagram page said that Glory Effiong who has been her housemaid for the past five months left her home last Friday which was her day off.

Caroline King said that when her househelp did not return to work when she was supposed to, she got worried thinking that she may have been involved in a mishap.

She said that she called her housemaid’s phone severally but she didn’t pick up and that forced her to place a call to the agent who brought her to let him know she was AWOL.

According to Caroline King, she made her way to Glory Effiong’s room and discovered that she had left with her belongings and also found out that she had stolen 700 dollars and 40 Euros from her purse.

The actress wrote thus on her Instagram page; “This is Glory Effiong. She has been my maid for five months. She left for her off last Friday. When she didn’t return today as she was supposed to, I got worried thinking she had had a mishap so I called her phone but she didn’t pick my calls.

“I duly placed a call to the agent who brought her to let him know she was AWOL. I suddenly remembered that I had had a bad dream about her which I shared with my husband which sparked my suspicion so I went to her room to discover that she had taken all her things.

“Looking around for what she could have made off with, I discovered that she had stolen 700 dollars and 40 Euros from my purse. Please take note of her face so you don’t fall victim to her thievery.”

