Actress Chacha Eke hints at possible reunion with estranged husband

Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke hinted during a question and answer session on her Instagram platform that she could be reuniting with her estranged husband, Austin Faani.

In June 2022, the popular actress announced via her Instagram platform that her union with her cinematographer hubby had come to an end. According to the actress, her estranged husband had continually abused her both physically and emotionally.

The actress while responding to questions on Wednesday hinted at possibly reuniting with her estranged filmmaker husband, Austin Faani on her Instagram live.

In the Instagram live session, the 34-year-old said she could if the chance presents itself.

A fan asked, “Why do you still have Faani on your Instagram name?”

She responded; “Because I’m supposed to, you won’t understand. Hopefully you will eventually, one day”.

Another fan asked; “You still have the name because you’re gonna get back together soon, will you ever go back by any chance?”.

The Ebonyi-born actress responded; “Yes, when the chance presents itself. There’s more to me than you guys will ever know’’.

Watch the session below.

