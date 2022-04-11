Actress Charity Nnaji says ‘average’ African men are threatened by successful women

Nollywood actress Charity Nnaji has stated in an Instagram post that an ‘average’ African man is often threatened by the success of his partner.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, April 11, the actress joined the elongating list of celebrities and netizens reacting to the death of popular gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

It was alleged that the popular Nigerian gospel artiste passed on after she was brutally assaulted by her husband, Mr. Nwachukwu.

Mr. Nwachukwu was arrested by men of the Lugbe police division on Sunday, April 10 after the brother of the late singer reported a case of suspected homicide to the police. This comes amidst reports he has over the years subjected late Osinachi to physical assault.

Speaking about the recent development, Charity opined that the ‘African mentality’ makes men become violent towards their wives.

In her concluding paragraph, Nnaji admonished men to learn to accept it when their wives have more money than them.

