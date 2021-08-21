Entertainment
Actress Chioma Ifemeludike claims colleague Lynda Clem pimped her off to Apostle Suleman
Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike has taken to social media to give a detailed narration of how she was allegedly pimped off to renowned clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman by her colleague, Lynda Clem.
The movie star made the confession in a video shared via her Instagram platform.
“True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos,” she captioned the video.
Watch the video below.
Below is a thread on her Instagram page below.
Lynda Clem has, however, denied the allegations levelled against her.
