Actress Chioma Ifemeludike claims colleague Lynda Clem pimped her off to Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike has taken to social media to give a detailed narration of how she was allegedly pimped off to renowned clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman by her colleague, Lynda Clem.

The movie star made the confession in a video shared via her Instagram platform.

“True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos,” she captioned the video.

Lynda Clem has, however, denied the allegations levelled against her.

