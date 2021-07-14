 Actress, Crystal Okoye, claims colleague, Chizzy Alichi made her lose movie role over IG post | Ripples Nigeria
Actress, Crystal Okoye, claims colleague, Chizzy Alichi made her lose movie role over IG post

3 hours ago

Nollywood actress, Crystal Okoye published a video on her Instagram platform during the early hours of today, July 14 to explain that she lost a movie role for not celebrating her colleague, Alichi Chizzy.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the movie star narrated how she was told to leave the movie set after Alichi noticed they were going to be staring in the same movie.

Crystal said she had made her hair for the village scene before she was told she wouldn’t be needed for the movie again.

She explained that she had traveled from Asaba, Delta state, to Ebonyi state to celebrate Chizzy when she got married and she has always celebrated her. When Chizzy’s birthday came, she said she celebrated her too but didn’t post her picture on Instagram to celebrate her.

She claims this angered Chizzy and she unfollowed her then also failed to celebrate her on her birthday.

She claims that from then on, Chizzy started beefing her.

Crystal told Chizzy that she wouldn’t be where she is in the industry if her senior colleagues had done to her what she’s doing to her junior colleagues.

