Actress Damilola Adegbite questions how couples stay happily married

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has taken to her social media platform to admonish happy couples to share secrets on how they stay happily married.

Adegbite was previously married to her Tinsel colleague and Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.

Writing on her Instagram page, Damilola Adegbite wrote, “I don’t think we hear enough about happy marriages.

“Marriages that continue to pass the tests of time. All we hear about are the ones that didn’t work. Please if you have been happily married for at least 5 years and you see this message on your timeline, please brag to me.”

She appealed further, “Tell us what has kept you and your partner together this far. If you know any happily married couples (emphasis on HAPPILY), please tag them too. Tell us how you and your partner keep the flame burning 💕”

“I met a couple who have been married for 9 years and it was as if I should join the union. They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other! It was too sweet to watch! Please share your secrets! 💕💕💕”

