Entertainment
Actress Damilola Adegbite says too much intimate roles made her leave Nollywood
Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has revealed why she decided to go on hiatus from the Nigerian movie industry. The Tinsel actress in a recent interview session with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds stated that she had to stay away from acting because movie producers were always casting her for romance and intimacy roles.
According to Adegbite, she prefers not to be stereotyped, therefore, she decided to take a break from acting.
Speaking, Adegbite stated;
“I did feel like that at the beginning because I noticed that many of the roles I was being casted for were intimate roles because of the kind of relationship that I had on Tinsel with my co-cast as in Soji and Kwame.
It was like you know they were my love interests so I was getting a lot of you have to be intimate in all your roles and I think that kind of reduces your you know, it just minimizes your potential.”
She continued;
You’re just being boxed in the same place or especially as an actor. I’m an actor in the first place which means I’m creative which means I like to express myself.”
Watch the session below.
Damilola was married to Ghanaian actor and fellow Tinsel star, Chris Attoh. The celebrity couple divorced in 2017.
