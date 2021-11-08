Entertainment
Actress Damilola Adegbite speaks on failed marriage, says ‘love is not enough’
Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite in an interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria has spoken about her failed marriage to actor Chris Attoh.
The celebrity duo got engaged in 2014 and welcomed their son, Brian after a month. Unfortunately, the marriage was dissolved a couple of years later.
The actress spoke about her marriage to her former husband in a sit-down with Chude Jidenowo.
She revealed that love was not enough to hold a marriage together; and she learned a lot from the union. Adegbite also stated that she considered herself lucky because the union only produced a child; and said things would have been way more difficult if she had three or more kids.
She also revealed that she regrets nothing and she is thankful for the experience; and a failed marriage was not as bad as people make it out to be.
Adegbite also said one of the hardest parts was considering outsiders and thinking of what people would say.
Watch Adegbite speak below.
