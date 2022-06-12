Actress Damilola Adegbite urges followers to censor time on social media to protect mental health

Former Tinsel actress, Damilola Adegbite has admonished her followers to be cautious of the materials they consume on social media so as to protect their mental health.

Speaking via her Instagram platform on Saturday, the mother of one mentioned that people should control how much time they spend scrolling through other people’s lives.

Adegbite added that the best way to avoid being depressed is to mute or unfollow accounts which might lead to that (depression).

She wrote:

Read also: Actress Damilola Adegbite questions how couples stay happily married

“Mental Health tip:

“If you have a tendency to feel envious, dissatisfied and depressed easily, be selective of the people you follow on your social media accounts.

“The content we digest on a daily basis plays a huge role in how we feel about our looks and what goes on in our minds.

“Instagram introduced the “mute” option for a reason.

“Use it if you are worried someone will notice you unfollowed them.

“Follow” pages that inspire you or make you laugh.

“Also, be cautious of how much of your time you spend scrolling through other people’s lives. Your mental health is a priority.

“Almost everything you will ever do or be, good or bad, starts in your mind.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now