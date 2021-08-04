Entertainment
Actress Danjuma brands colleague a fraudster over failed deal
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has branded her colleague, Nikky Ufondu, a fraudster over a failed business deal.
Danjuma said on Instagram Wednesday that her former business partner defrauded her of a huge sum of money.
She said Ufondu allegedly lured into a business deal that has now split the pair.
READ ALSO: Caroline Danjuma confirms split with hubby
The actress wrote: “If I am not hurt I will be lying. It would have been better if I was robbed by whom I do not know at all. Someone I held in high esteem and spoke well of.
“Do I have to wash our dirty bits in public before you do the needful? Do I have to be wicked to you? Return what is rightfully mine @nikkyu @geminiluxuryhomes.”
