Actress Destiny Etiko, colleagues survive ghastly auto crash

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and several of her colleagues on Wednesday survived a ghastly auto accident while returning from late actor, Stanley Okoro’s funeral service in Owerri, Imo State.

The talented Okoro died from suspected food poisoning on August 11 and the deceased’s colleagues went to his hometown to pay their last respect.

A candlelight service was held for the deceased on Tuesday, and he was laid to rest in Owerri on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Actor Alexx Ekubo, fiancé split three months to wedding

On their way back, the car conveying the Nollywood players collided with a Peace Mass Transit bus.

A movie producer, Kevin Uvo, who drove the car, shared photos from the scene on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions