Actress Dolly Unachukwu comes down hard on ladies going nude online

Veteran actress, Dolly Unachukwu, regarded as one of the pioneers of Nollywood has taken a swipe at ladies who pose nude or leave little to the imagination of the onlooker online, just to be popular or trendy.

The native of Amichi in Anambra state who first featured in a television programme junior drama in 1985 as a secretary, in a post on Instagram said that she has a problem with photos that reek of nudity which are constantly being posted on social media.

According to the actress who recently got married to her third husband, no woman will get a ‘good’, calm, sweet, honest and responsible guy for a life time by posing nude on the internet.

READ ALSO: Actress Victoria Inyama shares her thoughts on narcissistic women

She wrote; “I have an unending problem with ladies who expose their bodies online in an attempt to ‘slay’ and be ‘trendy’. Hey, girl! Keep that body to yourself! You really think that man will accept you for being nude online forever? You can’t have your cake and eat it.

“Dear young ladies, maybe men are more sensitive in this age. You want that ‘good’, calm, sweet, honest and responsible guy for a life time yet your appearance speaks of ‘nudity’, ‘wordly’, ‘nonchalance’, and ‘irresponsibility’. ARE YOU A MAGICIAN?

“Wake up! You don’t usually get a second impression from a wise man after the first,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions