Actress Dorcas Fapson exposes her father, says he never supported her craft

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has revealed that her father never initially supported her acting career, however, he is her biggest cheerleader today.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday morning, the Shuga Naija actress shared a screenshot of her father’s message promoting her latest gig in Maryland, U.S.

“Not this man sending broadcasts about tonight. Y’all come get ya uncle please,” she captioned the screenshot.

She continued;

“Please my Dad is just like every other African parent. He did not support my creative career till I started making money!

Now my guy don turn cheerleader.”

