Actress Doris Ogala reveals how social media influences people’s decisions to stay in bad marriages

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken to her Instagram page to explain why alot of people prefer to remain in bad marriages instead of getting a divorce.

She mentioned that people are scared to get a divorce because they do not want criticism from social media trolls.

Read her statement below:

The way people are being mocked on social media after divorce!

Made a lot to stick in marriage suffering and smiling”

She continued:

Am not shading anyone!

Am just alerting you guys in case!

This shit called marriage is bitter cola!

If I end mine and anyone mocks me!!

I swear I’ll curse that person!

I Am scared of marriage.”

