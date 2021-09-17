Entertainment
Actress Ejine Okoroafor reveals how ‘fake’ Euro notes almost landed her in jail in France
Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor has taken to her Instagram page to narrate how she was almost arrested in France after a certain Nigerian bank issued her fake foreign currency.
Taking to her Instagram page on Friday morning, she stated that she was embarrassed after her money was rejected.
The actress wrote;
“Thursday, the 16th of September, I was ashamed of being a Nigerian.
At a mall here in Paris, I went to purchase some items and I was told the Euro notes I had were fake. I bought the money from a well-known bank in Nigeria (PTA).”
Speaking further, Okoroafor wrote; .
“I took it to the bank, A cash machine seized the €2000 that was rightfully placed and rejected the last squeezed €500. With a receipt that the money is fake. (because I was advised to pay the money into an account and withdraw in smaller denominations that they hardly spend 500euro) I asked my friend, who lives here to help me with the transaction.”
“So We took d surviving €500 to MoneyGram to confirm its authenticity and we almost got into trouble, dey wanted to call the Police on us. We eventually had to visit the Police station for her to report, to avoid her account from getting blocked or being negatively affected by this situation.”
