Actress Elvina Ibru tests positive for COVID-19

Actress cum musician, Elvina Ibru, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The entertainer, who disclosed this on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, said she has been in isolation and taking her medication since her status was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She appealed to Nigerians to take all necessary precautions to avoid contracting the COVID-19, saying the virus is real.

Ibru wrote: “I just want to tell all of you that walk around without face masks or hand sanitizers that COVID-19 is real and I’m currently battling the virus.

“I have been in one room all by myself. I can’t even hug my son, sisters, brother or any of my family members.

“Anybody can contract COVID-19 and I don’t think it’s something to be ashamed of or kept from the public. It’s better to let the people out there know that this is serious and it does exist.

“I am very lucky to be able to make a video to let everyone know that this is true. Two days ago I couldn’t even do anything because I was constantly coughing and I was in a very bad state.

“This virus could have gotten anywhere because I was certain I made sure I stayed at home and avoided some gatherings and parties too but yet I still got the virus.

“Please I Urge everyone to be careful out there, COVID-19 is real, and make sure you are doing everything possible to be safe.”

